Matthew 25: Ministries heading to Texas after winter storm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries is responding to the severe winter storm that swept across the south last week.
Effects from the storm led to mass power outages across the region leaving millions without power.
The extreme cold also caused water pipes to burst in homes and businesses, leaving many parts of the state to be under a boil water advisory.
The Disaster Response Team is scheduled to leave at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
M25M actually began shipping truckloads of aid to the affected areas earlier this week.
The team will be taking down Disaster Response vehicles, including the Cintas panel truck and pickup trucks loaded with supplies including bottled water, first aid supplies, and personal care items.
When the team arrives, they will distribute products and meet with partners in the area to discuss ongoing needs.
The team will also be taking the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit which will provide free laundry services to households.
Matthew 25 is requesting donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies and for distributions and restocking during their Texas winter storm response:
- Monetary Donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the Texas winter storm will be used for the purpose intended)
- Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)
- Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
- Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.
- Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
- Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.
- First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.
- Clean-up Supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags, etc.
- Candles and Flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
