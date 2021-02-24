Mild today with rain arriving this afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a sunny start, clouds move in and rain chances go up. Some locations will see a few scattered showers this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front with highs reaching for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Tonight, we’ll keep most of the clouds around as temperatures drop into the chilly upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Colder air settles in behind the front. Thursday’s highs are expected to top out in the mid 40s with more rain on the way Friday evening.
Watch for weekend showers early on Saturday morning, then dry the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s. More widespread rain arrives on Sunday.
