51 new COVID-deaths reported in Kentucky; vaccinations increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s death toll continues to rise despite falling case numbers and a declining positivity rate.
Wednesday the state reported 51 new virus-related deaths to go along with 1,306 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The positivity rate is 5.9 percent, its lowest level since Oct. 27.
Hospitalization numbers continue to inch down as well.
Currently 883 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 228 are in ICUs and 112 are on ventilators.
Each metric shows COVID is on the decline in the commonwealth. Deaths remain high because they often lag case data by a number of weeks, if not months, due in part to an auditing process that ensures the virus does in fact contribute to each fatality.
That said, death totals each of the last two days — 13 and 16 — were far below average for recent weeks, possibly contributing to Wednesday’s spike.
Kentucky has received 715,485 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines through all federal and state programs.
So far, 611,550 first doses have been administered.
“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”
