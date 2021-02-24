ODNR searching for possible teen drowning victim at Rocky Fork Lake

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Crews are searching Rocky Fork Lake for a possible teenage drowning victim, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
ODNR reports a 16-year-old girl may have fallen through the ice on Tuesday.
Officers were originally called to the park around 6:30 p.m. on reports that two people had fallen through the ice near the north shore boat docks, according to an ODNR spokesperson.
A 16-year-old male was able to get out of the water, the spokesperson says. He was taken to a local hospital.
Crews are still searching for the teenage girl.
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.
