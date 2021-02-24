Sloths unable to socially distance during pandemic now expecting baby

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - They’re expecting! The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be adding another member to the family later this year.
Lightning and Moe are expected to welcome a baby sloth into the world sometime in September or October, the Zoo announced Wednesday.
The two sloths took some time to fall in love, but during the pandemic, the Zoo says they couldn’t keep socially distanced.
Lightning was brought to the Zoo back in 2019 on a breeding recommendation and was introduced to Moe.
Moe has been a regular in Cincinnati ever since he was brought here in 2006.
The Zoo staff says this will be Lightning’s first child.
“We are always cautiously optimistic with first-time moms, but we are fairly confident that Lightning’s assertive personality will lend well to being a first-time mom,” says Cincinnati Zoo’s interpretive animal team leader Sarah Swanson. “She will do most of the work once the baby is born. It will latch on to her and stay attached for the next 10-12 months. Dad’s contribution is genetics.”
This will be the first baby sloth born at the Zoo.
It is unknown if there are any plans for a gender reveal party.
