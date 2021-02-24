SWAT standoff in Avondale with threat to ‘shoot up the place’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A SWAT standoff is unfolding in Avondale early Wednesday morning.
The standoff started sometime late Tuesday evening at Vine Street and Woolper Avenue.
Cincinnati police say they are actively handling a hostage situation.
SWAT is at the scene trying to talk to the suspect who has threatened to “shoot up the place.”
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
