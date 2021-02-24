SWAT standoff ends in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A SWAT standoff in Avondale ended peacefully overnight, according to Cincinnati police.
It started sometime late Tuesday at a residence on Vine Street near Forest Avenue, they said.
Cincinnati police said they were actively handling a hostage situation that started with some incident nearby in the District 5 area.
SWAT tried to coax the suspect into surrendering.
So far, no arrests have been announced.
Police say the suspect threatened to “shoot up the place.”
