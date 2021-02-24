SWAT standoff ends in Avondale, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff | February 24, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 3:48 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A SWAT standoff in Avondale ended peacefully overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It started sometime late Tuesday at a residence on Vine Street near Forest Avenue, they said.

Cincinnati police said they were actively handling a hostage situation that started with some incident nearby in the District 5 area.

SWAT tried to coax the suspect into surrendering.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

Police say the suspect threatened to “shoot up the place.”

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information comes in.