Teen dies after falling through ice in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search for a 16-year-old girl who fell through the ice at a lake in a Highland County state park has come to a tragic end.
Crews searching a portion of the 2,080-acre Rocky Fork Lake for the teen pulled her from the water about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Stephanie O’Grady, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The teen was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Her name was not released.
Rescue crews initially responded to reports of two people falling through the ice at near the north shore boat docks at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro around 6:30 p.m., according to ODNR.
A 16-year-old male who tried but could not find the girl was able to get out of the water. He also was taken to a local hospital.
Further details were not immediately available from ODNR early Wednesday.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.