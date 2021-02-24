Teen, ODNR officer die in double tragedy at state park

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 16-year-old girl and a veteran Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer both died in a double tragedy at state park late Tuesday.
The teen drowned after falling through ice in the lake at Rocky Fork State Park. Her body was trapped under ice for hours and she was unresponsive when divers found and pulled her from the water about 11 p.m., ODNR officials said.
Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency after joining the search.
ODNR announced his in-the-line-of-duty death Wednesday morning.
Officer Lagore is was with ODNR 15 years. He is survived by wife, Michelle, two young sons and K-9 partner, “Sarge.”
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.
“Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”
“Today we lost one of our favorite K9 handlers. Officer Jason Lagore was a mentor to many and an excellent Ohio Parks and Recreation officer,” Four Paws Animal Hospital wrote on Facebook. “He died doing what he did best, helping others. Please keep his family and K9 partner, Sarge, in your thoughts.”
Officer Lagore responded to a call at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to ODNR.
First responders received reports two people fell through the ice near the North Shore boat docks.
During the search, Officer Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
One of the teens who fell through the ice, a 13-year-old male, was able to get out of the water, ODNR says.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Divers searched the lake for hours and found the second victim, a 16-year-old female, unresponsive about 11 p.m.
She was transported to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead as well.
Her name has not been released.
ODNR is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.
“Officer Lagore was a dedicated officer, having served 15 years with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He was responsible for the first ODNR K-9 academy, led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program, and was well respected across the state for his expertise working with K-9s,” ODNR said in their news release.
“When he wasn’t proudly serving ODNR, Officer Lagore enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, loved history, and enjoyed vacations with his family.”
ODNR is requesting privacy for his family.
