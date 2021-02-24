Ten Ohio residents now charged in connection with deadly Capitol protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - Two Ohio men have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 violence at the U.S Capitol after being identified by family and acquaintances to the FBI, according to U.S. District Court documents.
Thirty-nine-year-old Derek Jancart and 21-year-old Alexander Sheppard join the eight other Ohioans accused of joining protesters who forced their way past police and barricades eventually making their way into the Capitol building.
Jancart is from Columbus and Sheppard is from Powell, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
Last week, a Warren County couple was charged in connection with the violence at the Capitol.
According to a federal affidavit filed, Bennie Parker, 70, and his wife Sandra Parker, 60, were arrested on charges of conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction of official proceedings, being on restricted building or grounds, and aiding and abetting.
Jessica Watkins, 38, and Donovan Crowl, 50, of Champaign County, Ohio, were arrested last month and charged with entering a restricted building; willfully or knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at the Capitol; and corruptly obstructing, influencing or impeding a proceeding before the Congress.
Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 incident.
