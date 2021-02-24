Warm Wednesday, Few Brief Showers Possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mild morning on tap and dry in the low 40′s to start Wednesday morning. Then southerly winds will transport warm air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area temperatures with temperatures into the mid 50′s Wednesday afternoon.
Cloud cover will increase Wednesday as a weak cold front moves our way. As the cold front approaches A few light, brief showers are possible in the area Wednesday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm, otherwise cloudy.
Slightly cooler weather will take over behind the front Thursday with highs in the mid 40′s and rain on the way Friday evening.
The weekend early showers on Saturday morning then dry in the mid 50′s with widespread rain arriving on Sunday.
