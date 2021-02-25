Back to average temperatures on Thursday

Rain arrives late Friday night into Saturday AM.

Frank Marzullo Video Forecast Update
By Frank Marzullo | February 25, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:46 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a high of 64 degrees on Wednesday, we do cool it back off to average on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Look for a sun and cloud mix and we stay dry.

The next rain arrives late afternoon or evening Friday. It will come to an end Saturday before noon, so it looks like a wet start to your weekend. Saturday afternoon looks nice as the sky clears and the air warms to near 60°.

Look for periods of rain, mostly Sunday morning and early afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.