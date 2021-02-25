Back to average temperatures on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a high of 64 degrees on Wednesday, we do cool it back off to average on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Look for a sun and cloud mix and we stay dry.
The next rain arrives late afternoon or evening Friday. It will come to an end Saturday before noon, so it looks like a wet start to your weekend. Saturday afternoon looks nice as the sky clears and the air warms to near 60°.
Look for periods of rain, mostly Sunday morning and early afternoon.
