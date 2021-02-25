Brent Spence Bridge project: ‘Urgent need’ for action now, chambers unite

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saying there is an “urgent need” for federal and state action to revitalize infrastructure projects like the Brent Spence Bridge, local and national business leaders are joining forces.
“It’s time to stop talking and start acting,” reads a news release on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Chamber, Cincinnati Chamber, Northern Kentucky Chamber and Ohio Chamber.
They will elaborate on their call for action during a 9 a.m.. news conference Thursday.
Expected to speak are:
- Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Brent Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
- Jill Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber
- Ashli Watts, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
- Keith Lake, Vice President of Government Affairs, Ohio Chamber of Commerce
The Brent Spence Bridge is a vital component of our national highway system and one of its busiest.
A Brent Spence Bridge project to alleviate congestion on the bridge is estimated to cost about $2.5 billion.
A fiery crash that that shut down the bridge for six weeks late last year reignited a longtime debate over how to build and pay for a new bridge next to the existing one.
The most controversial payment option uses tolls, which Ohio leaders support while Kentucky ones historically have not.
Former Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill in 2016 prohibiting tolls on any new bridge linking Northern Kentucky to Cincinnati across the Ohio River.
At this point, both states have not agreed on a plan to pay for a new bridge.
The Brent Spence carries both Interstate 75 and I-71 traffic through the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, but it also connects 10 states (including Kentucky and Ohio) from as far north as Michigan to as far south as Florida.
More than 163,000 vehicles drive daily on the bridge across the Ohio River, connecting downtown Cincinnati to northern Covington, more than $1 billion in freight daily and more than $400 billion worth of freight annually, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
The bridge opened in 1963 with six lanes divided among two driving decks, but renovations in 1986 eliminated the emergency lanes to widen the bridge to four lanes on each deck.
By 1998, however, the bridge was listed as “functionally obsolete” by the National Bridge Inventory, due in large part to limited visibility and safety concerns.
Last week, state transportation officials announced a project to clean and paint the bridge.
Work is expected to begin March 1 and wrap up by Nov. 15.
The bridge was last painted three decades ago, in 1991.
Crews also will do some routine maintenance including drainage work and sign repairs.
The bridge will remain open with some lane and ramp closures:
- Two northbound left lanes
- 4th Street on-ramp to Interstate 71/75 northbound in Covington.
- Two southbound right lanes
- I-71 southbound on-ramp from Fort Washington Way.
- Third Street on-ramp in downtown Cincinnati to I-71 southbound.
Covington city leaders, meanwhile, have been looking for ways to make it safer for drivers to get on the interstate since the crash closed the bridge last year.
That created a traffic nightmare for drivers scouring for the fastest detours on both sides of the river and resulted in semi tractor-trailers damaging primary roads and the Suspension Bridge.
If something like that should ever happen again, Covington’s mayor has said the city’s infrastructure would be unable to handle the load.
Under the current overall concept of the Brent Spence Bridge plan, a toll could force 77,000 vehicles a day off the bridge as drivers try to avoid paying it, Kentucky state officials have said.
A maneuver called a Texas Turnaround also would divert traffic in Covington from 4th Street southbound and then off the Pike Street exit. From there, cars and trucks will use the Pike Street entrance ramp to northbound I-75.
