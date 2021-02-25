Crash into Springdale police cruiser sends officer, 2 drivers to hospitals

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A crash involving a Springdale police cruiser sent the officer and two other people to hospitals early Thursday, according to Springdale police.
Crescentville Road is shut down until further notice between Ohio 747 and Chesterdale Roads while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates.
The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. as a Springdale officer was investigating a previous crash on East Crescentville Road near Tivoli Lane, police said in a news release.
Another driver approached the scene and, traveling west on Crescentville Road, struck the cruiser from behind, injuring the officer and the driver of the initial crash.
Three people were taken to hospitals: the officer, the driver in the cruiser and the driver whose vehicle struck the cruiser.
The officer has been treated and released, police say, but a passenger in the cruiser at the time of the crash has potentially life threatening injuries.
The condition of the driver that struck the cruiser is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say.
The names of those involved are not being released until notifications have been made to family.
Springdale police say they asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to investigate.
