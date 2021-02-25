Death investigation of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The site where a mother’s body was found could also be the scene where her young son was brought as well.
Yeatman’s Cove, near the Purple People Bridge, is where the body of Nyteisha Lattimore was found on Dec. 12, according to police. A stroller belonging to her three-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore, was found days later in the same area.
Nyteisha is believed to have been killed days earlier on Dec. 5 in her apartment by Desean Brown, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said.
Based on the evidence, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing said they think Brown hid her body in the Walnut Hills apartment.
“Our evidence would indicate he [Brown] hid her [Nyteisha] under the bed,” Clausing said.
The assistant prosecutor says a surveillance photo shows Brown carrying Nyteisha out of the apartment in a body bag.
On Wednesday, Prosecutor Deters said they think Brown also killed Nyteisha’s three-year-old son, Nylo.
The young boy’s body still hasn’t been found since he was last seen on Dec. 4.
When asked whether or not there is security footage of Brown pushing Nylo past the same camera that captured the same image, the assistant prosecutor would not comment.
Deters said Brown hired an Uber driver to take Nyteisha’s body to the river where he disposed of her near the Purple People Bridge.
“The body was left in the apartment until the body bag arrived, and that’s when he took her down to the river,” Clausing said.
The prosecutor said Nylo was taken to the river about four days before that.
Brown dumped Nylo in the river while he was alive, according to Deters.
The prosecution thinks Brown wanted to dispose of Nylo because he didn’t want the investigation to point in his direction.
The prosecution team said they met with the Lattimore family on Wednesday.
“The family is in an immense amount of pain. I’m sure, you can imagine,” said Clausing. “They are dealing with grief that most people thankfully never have to experience.”
Desean Brown is scheduled back in court on March 1 for arraignment on the death penalty indictment.
