5 years for Ohio man caught sending nudes in ‘taboo’ exchange with young girl

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Bethel man has been convicted on solicitation charges after authorities say he tried to meet a teenage girl — or what he thought was a teenage girl — for sex in Kenton County.
Matthew Canter was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.
“If they’re going to meet some child for sex, it better not be in this county,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said.
The purported victim had also better not be an undercover law enforcement agent. Canter, though, was never talking to a teenage girl — nor did he ever send one nude photos.
He did, alas, send a picture of his genitalia to a Kenton County Police detective.
Canter began by posting an ad online in March 2020, part of which noted he had “a fetish for younger women,” according to Sanders.
Sometime later, court documents show Canter, using the pseudonym “Cincy Guy,” began to speak with someone who perfectly fit the bill — a 15-year-old girl.
“Mr. Canter proceeded to engage in requests for sex acts and very explicit sexual statements to what he believed was a juvenile child,” Sanders explained.
Canter’s small talk was inundated with sexual innuendo, according to message logs reviewed by FOX19 NOW. Occasionally the would-be courtship turned explicit, as when he wrote, “I think it’s really hot how old you are, makes it really taboo for me.”
The genitalia picture would follow, as would a message telling the girl — that is, the police detective — what he was watching at that exact moment: pornography.
After three days, Canter and the detective set up a time and space to meet. At one point Canter disclosed unease: “Probably shouldn’t do this lol,” he wrote. “I have no clue you are who you say you are.”
But the rendezvous happened all the same, and Canter went away in handcuffs.
Sanders says Canter does not have a lengthy criminal past, adding the man worked for a Fortune 500 company in Downtown Cincinnati.
“Everybody’s got a stereotypical image of what a sex offender looks like, that it’s some greasy fat old man living in his mother’s basement when he’s 45 years old or something,” Sanders offered. “You never know when you’re going to find a sex offender preying on children.
“It’s disgusting, it’s offensive and certainly we want to arrest and prosecute as many of them as we possibly can.”
Court documents say Canter will receive counseling and treatment while incarcerated.
He will have to register as a sex offender when released.
