Fund launched to help Cincinnati’s Black, brown owned small businesses impacted by COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fund aimed to help Black and brown minority-owned small businesses in Cincinnati affected by the pandemic has been launched.
Known as the “Resiliency Fund,” the grant will be mainly focused on the businesses that have a revenue of $100,000 or less, says Executive Director of Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio Eddie Koen.
The COVID-19 relief fund was launched Thursday by the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio, the City of Cincinnati, and the Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative (GCMI).
“We want to reach small black and brown minority-owned business in Cincinnati that are mom and pop establishments with our hyper-focus on businesses with revenue of $100,000 or less,” says Koen. “GCMI is a great partner for us in that.”
The idea for this started last summer when Koen says he met with Mayor John Cranley. The two discussed ways of how to help small African American and Latinx-owned businesses survive the pandemic, Koen says.
The “Resiliency Fund” is made up of three different tiers.
Tier one, which launched Thursday, is made to help black and brown minority businesses that need immediate help.
Here is how the three tiers breakdown:
- Tier One: includes grants up to $1,000 for the Operational Emergency Relief Grant and grants up to $2,500 for the Community Investment Business Grant, for a total of 120 throughout the program. It is “first come, first served.”
- Tier Two: will include up to $10,000 for the Community Opportunity Grants, for a total of 105 grants throughout the program. Tier two awardees are randomly selected among qualified applicants.
- Tier Three: includes grants up to $15,000 for a Catalyst Grant, for a total of 15 grants throughout. Tier three awardees are also randomly selected among qualified applicants.
“A recent study by the U.S. Federal Reserve revealed that 41% of black-owned businesses and 32% of Hispanic businesses shut down between February and April of 2020 -- as compared to 17% of white-owned businesses,” according to the release from the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio.
Businesses can apply for the relief grant by clicking here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.