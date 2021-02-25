How to send your name to Mars on NASA’s next mission to the Red Planet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - NASA is accepting applications from people who want their names to be carried on the next journey to Mars.
More than 7.3 million people have signed up.
Engraved microchips engraved will make the 34 million-mile journey aboard a mission planned for 2026 to the Red Planet.
The spacecraft hasn’t been identified but NASA is taking names that will be placed on a spacecraft.
This opportunity will remain open and does not have a close date yet.
You can make your reservation here.
