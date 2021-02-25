It’s National Chili Day! Check out these deals around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is National Chili Day and what better way to celebrate than to get some great deals.
SKYLINE
Skyline is holding a National Chili Day Sweepstakes. You’ll have the chance to win a new Skyline sweatshirt and joggers, a Skyline tee, plus a $100 gift card.
GOLD STAR
Gold Star is teaming up with the Freestore Foodbank to fight childhood hunger. For every special #13 combo meal, A 3-Way and a drink, purchased from Feb. 25 to March 9, Gold Star will donate 20% of the proceeds to the Freestore Foodbank’s Childhood Hunger Programs.
BLUE ASH CHILI
Enjoy coneys for $1.50 - dine-in or carry out.
ANGILO’S
Get a large bowl of chili for $4.99.
NORTHSIDE YACHT CLUB
It’s not a deal - but they’re delicious! This is the last week they’re offering deep-fried cheese conies.
