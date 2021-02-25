NKY vaccine site honors hundreds of appointments made by Ohioans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear revealed Thursday that around 1,000 Ohioans were able to schedule vaccination appointments at the Covington regional vaccination site.
The site is located at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.
The appointments were scheduled through Saturday.
“We have fixed their ability to sign up based on zip code,” Beshear explained. “But for the people that showed up, we did go ahead and vaccinate them, because they’re people too and they can spread it across the river.”
The governor said he will ask the federal government to increase Kentucky’s vaccine allocation by that amount given to Ohioans, possibly by taking the same share out of Ohio’s allocation amount.
This story will be updated.
