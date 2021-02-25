LIVE: Gov. DeWine announces Reds fan attendance policy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fans will be allowed in the stands of MLB games this season in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
Thirty percent capacity will be allowed at Great American Ballpark this upcoming season, the governor announced Thursday.
Masks will be mandatory for workers and fans, Gov. DeWine said.
Fans at outdoor sporting events will be seated in pods, he stated.
The pods will contain no more than six people and will be socially distanced, Gov. DeWine explained.
Opening Day for the Reds is April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
