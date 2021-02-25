Mid 40s today with rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We won’t match yesterday’s high of 64 degrees, but today isn’t too shabby by February standards. Clouds increase through midday and early afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 40s. Tonight, we’ll stay partly cloudy as temperatures drop into the 20s.
Friday starts off dry. Afternoon highs will get a boost from winds out of the southeast. Rain chances are on the rise Friday evening.
Showers carry into early Saturday morning, but go ahead with your plans. It will be dry through the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s. More widespread rain arrives on Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.