Program director at UC’s College of Medicine heads to court on child porn charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A program director at University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine who faces felony child porn charges is set to appear in court Thursday.
John “Ned” Donnelly, 55, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
He’s accused of sending child porn on the internet to undercover deputies, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators wrote in court records Donnelly sent undercover officers obscene images of young girls online and admitted to downloading and uploading child pornography.
The Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations section has been monitoring his online activities.
The task force is made up of investigators from the Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and investigates internet crimes against children.
Donnelly works for the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine as a program director in the office of medical education, according to its website.
We are checking with UC for the status of his employment.
Authorities say they are still looking into Donnelly’s internet activities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations: 513-946-8338.
