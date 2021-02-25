Search for Nylo to focus on key areas following Wednesday update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The search for three-year-old Nylo Lattimore is not stopping.
It was a grim update Wednesday when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the belief Desean Brown is responsible for not only Nyteisha Lattimore’s death, but also Nylo’s.
Now presumed dead, Nylo’s body hasn’t been found in more than two months despite numerous search efforts.
One part of Wednesday’s update from Deters could help search teams focus on a specific area for Nylo though.
Brown is believed to have taken Nylo down to the Ohio River where he dumped the still breathing three-year-old into the water, the prosecutor said Wednesday.
The search for Nylo has brought total strangers, like Faith Burton, together to find the young boy.
Burton has put up flyers and organized daily searches across Cincinnati.
She says Wednesday’s announcement was not the news she was expecting, but it gave her clarity to focus efforts now only on the Ohio River.
“We have a path,” Burton said. “We have some ideas where to go.”
The goal for Burton and search teams has not changed despite the devasting news that Nylo is presumed dead.
The goal remains: find Nylo and get home to his family.
“When I [Burton] hung out with Lt. Saunders today, we said we’re going to find him,” Burton explained. “We’re going to bring him home. He [Saunders] said, ‘we absolutely have to.’ So, they’re not going to stop, we’re not going to stop.”
Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department told FOX19 NOW the department will be searching for Nylo once conditions on the Ohio River get better.
Improved conditions on the water, according to Lt. Saunders, will allow for boats to get out and the use of sonar.
Saunders said he also gave Burton some areas along the Ohio River to check out.
Burton hopes to get a search team together on Saturday following a balloon release and prayer for Nylo on Saturday. The balloon release and prayer will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. near the Purple People Bridge.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.