See inside the new West End FCC Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On a tour of the $250 million brand new West End Stadium and ahead of Major League Soccer set to release its schedule in upcoming weeks, FC Cincinnati unveiled its dynamic kit.
“We’re excited. Here’s the first look at our primary jersey for the 2021 season. It’s our dynamic kit. We love the pinstripes. They represent the LED lighting in the vertical fins on the exterior of the building. If you look closely, roman numerals, down at the bottom representing 2021, the first season in West End Stadium, and then the neck tape says Juncta Juvant, strength in unity, straight from the Cincinnati seal. We think this is authentically Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said.
This is the club’s third primary kit since joining MLS and fans will be treated to their first home match experience in mid-May.
“We think we have the best fans in Major League Soccer. We’ve obviously led the league in merchandise, right up there at the top. Obviously, we’ll have tremendous screaming fans from the Bailey and all throughout West End Stadium,” Berding adds.
Construction on West End Stadium is 93% complete and FC Cincinnati will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 1.
That same day, an open house for season-ticket holders, and the opening of the team store will take place, as well.
West End Stadium seats 26,000, but as noted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, potential plans for limited attendance are in the works as a starting point amid the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 30 percent capacity.
