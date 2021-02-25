See inside the new West End FCC Stadium

“We’re excited. Here’s the first look at our primary jersey for the 2021 season. It’s our dynamic kit. We love the pinstripes. They represent the LED lighting in the vertical fins on the exterior of the building. If you look closely, roman numerals, down at the bottom representing 2021, the first season in West End Stadium, and then the neck tape says Juncta Juvant, strength in unity, straight from the Cincinnati seal. We think this is authentically Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said.