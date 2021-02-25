Tamaya Dennard’s date to report to prison delayed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A federal judge has agreed to delay the date former Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard must report to prison.
Dennard was supposed to turn herself in on March 1 but her attorney requested a 30-day delay due to COVID-19, stating that the pandemic “has not lessened” and “the virus has thrived inside prisons,” according to court documents.
Judge Susan Dlott granted the delay Thursday and ordered that Dennard report on June 1 rather than March 1.
Dennard was sentenced on Nov. 24, 2020, to 18 months in prison for a wire fraud charge.
She will also pay $15,000 and be under supervised release for three years once her prison sentence is finished, according to David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
Dennard pleaded guilty in June 2020 and said she received $15,000 from an attorney for the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, according to court documents. In return, Dennard promised and provided favorable action on behalf of the attorney and his clients.
She is one of three Cincinnati council members arrested on corruption charges amid a federal investigation that began in 2018.
Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 10 and P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested Nov. 19.
Both are accused of selling votes for a development project in the city.
They have pleaded not guilty and are free on their own recognizance,
