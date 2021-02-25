Teenage girl identified after drowning in icy lake

HIGHLAND CO., Ohio(FOX19) - A teenage girl, who died after falling into an icy lake, has been identified.
Kearia Scott, 16, of Hillsboro, died late Tuesday, according to Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery.
The teen fell into the lake at Rocky Fork State Park, and she was stuck under the ice for hours, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
First responders received reports two people fell through the ice near the North Shore boat docks, ODNR said.
Scott was found hours later by divers, but when they pulled her up around 11 p.m., she was unresponsive. ODNR says. The teenage girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The second reported teen in the water, a 13-year-old male, was found and was in stable condition as of Tuesday.
First Report | Teen, ODNR officer die at state park
One of the officers who responded to the scene was ODNR Officer Jason Lagore.
The 15-year ODNR veteran was on the dock after joining the search when he suffered what appeared to be a heart issue, Dr. Beery tells FOX19 NOW.
The coroner says the initial investigation leads him to think it was this heart problem that caused him to fall into the lake.
Lagore was taken to the hospital but later died.
It will be about six weeks before Lagore’s cause of death is officially ruled, according to the Highland County coroner.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.