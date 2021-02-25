$7,000 tip left at local restaurant in ‘Crosstown Tip-Off’ showstopper

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) - A Wyoming restaurant has received a whopping $7,000 tip in the latest installment of the Crosstown Tip-off Challenge.
The tip at Gabby’s Cafe on a bill of just $65.21 sets a new record in the challenge.
The tip came Wednesday night.
As you can imagine, the restaurant staff was really excited when they called the FOX19 NOW newsroom Wednesday night just after receiving the tip.
Joe Cornella of Gabby’s Cafe and the rest of the staff say they hope the generosity continues!
For the past month, rivals from the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University have left generous tips at local restaurants.
The first tip was left by a Xavier fan at Zip’s Cafe on Jan. 9.
