Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Sharon Woods

Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Sharon Woods
A woman was seriously injured by a falling tree in Sharon Woods on Thursday. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great Parks of Hamilton County Rangers are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in Sharon Woods by a falling tree.

Rangers were notified that the tree fell around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The woman was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, a news release from Great Parks of Hamilton County said.

The shared-use trail from Lakeside Lodge to the Kreis Dam in Sharon Woods is currently closed as a result of the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.