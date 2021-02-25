Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Sharon Woods

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great Parks of Hamilton County Rangers are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in Sharon Woods by a falling tree.
Rangers were notified that the tree fell onto a path around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Lt. Greg Grimm with Great Parks of Hamilton County says someone called 911 to report the incident.
The woman was injured but conscious as first responders arrived.
She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, a news release from Great Parks of Hamilton County said.
The shared-use trail from Lakeside Lodge to the Kreis Dam in Sharon Woods is currently closed as a result of the incident.
Grimm says what happened does not appear to be suspicious.
“In my years at the department, this has never happened before, it’s rare,” Grimm said. “We want to investigate to make the park safe for guests.”
Park rangers say the trail will be closed for several days while the trees in the immediate area are inspected.
