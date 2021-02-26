10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Seven-digit dialing for local calls in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will be replaced by 10-digit dialing starting Sunday, Oct. 24, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC announced the move in February, saying it is due to the implementation of the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

They say the helpline will be able to be reached by dialing 988 on July 16, 2022. Before that date, individuals must dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the helpline.

FCC officials say for the new line to work, 10-digital dialing must be required in 513 and 859 area codes starting Oct. 24.

All services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed with a 7-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to use the new dialing procedures, according to Cincinnati Bell.

They also want to remind people that safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm and security systems, may need to be reprogrammed.

Cincinnati Bell says your telephone number will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will also not change.

As well, they say you can still reach 911 by just dialing the three digits.

211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 will also still be available by dialing those three digits.

