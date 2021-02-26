Doctors illegally prescribed opioids at NKY pain clinic, contributing to at least 6 overdose deaths: Feds

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Two northern Kentucky doctors were indicted this week and accused by federal authorities of illegally distributing opioids at a pain clinic, contributing to the overdose deaths of at least six former patients.
William Siefert, 67, of Dayton, Ohio, and Timothy Ehn, 48, of Union, Kentucky also billed millions in unnecessary medical testing to Medicaid, according to their indictment.
Federal prosecutors say the doctors orchestrated the illegal prescribing and health care fraud conspiracy at Northern Kentucky Center for Pain Relief in Florence.
Siefert, with Ehn’s consent, wrote the illegitimate opioid prescriptions in part because patients “represented another opportunity to bill for medically unnecessary but lucratively reimbursed” medical testing, court records show.
The doctors “ignored and overruled” clinic staff who warned of the dangers of prescribing the drugs, according to the indictment.
Ehn, a chiropractor, is identified in court records as the owner of the clinic, and Siefert is a medical doctor who works there.
Siefert and Ehn are each charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Separately, Siefert was charged with three counts of health care fraud and 11 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and clonazepam.
Ehn also was charged with eight counts of health care fraud.
