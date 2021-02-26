Fleeing driver hits officer in high speed chase across Ohio River: OSP

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fleeing driver struck a northern Kentucky police officer and then led authorities on a high-speed, multi-county chase across the Ohio River early Friday before they were able to stop her, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Chelsea Knipper, 31, is under arrest on multiple charges: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, failure to comply with police, identity fraud, forgery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under a suspension and not wearing a seatbelt.
She was booked into the Clermont County Jail at 3:40 a.m. Friday and makes her first court appearance in the case at 10 a.m., jail officials say.
The pursuit began about midnight when Alexandria police received a report of a suspicious person parked in a parking lot, according to the highway patrol.
Knipper also was reported to have active arrest warrants.
Police made contact with her, but she took off, attempting to strike an Alexandria police officer on the way, according to the state patrol.
It was later determined the officer actually was struck by Knipper’s vehicle, but he sustained only minor injuries, police say.
A chase ensued onto I-471, which becomes I-275 on the Ohio side of the Ohio River.
Troopers from the Batavia and Lebanon posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were requested to respond to assist.
At that point, Knipper’s vehicle was speeding in excess of 125 miles per hour as she used all three lanes of the interstate to move through traffic, according to the highway patrol.
Authorities say they threw down stop sticks once the chase entered Hamilton County to try to deflate the tires on her car, but the pursuit continued.
Knipper’s car exited the highway onto Montgomery Road and resumed fleeing southbound before traveling through a parking lot and then northbound on Montgomery Road, troopers say.
Her car went into another parking lot, and that’s when troopers brought it to stop using a “PIT maneuver.”
A “PIT maneuver” is a pursuit tactic in which a law enforcement vehicle gets right up on the fleeing car and forces it to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
The Ohio State Patrol says it has been successfully using this tactic for years to halt fleeing suspects and to curtail the risk to other drivers on the road, pedestrians or any other bystanders.
Knipper was taken into custody and found to be under the influence, state troopers say.
She was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and then jailed.
