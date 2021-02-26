Flood Watch issued for parts of NKY this weekend

KENTUCKY (FOX19) - A handful of Northern Kentucky counties will be under a Flood Watch starting Saturday night.
With the potential for flooding in the area, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team has issued A First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
The counties listed below could see as much as 2″ of rain between Friday and Sunday.
- Bracken County
- Grant County
- Lewis County
- Mason County
- Owen County
- Pendleton County
- Robertson County
Widespread and steady rain will arrive before dawn Sunday, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team says.
During Sunday evening, northern counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will dry out, but showers will continue in spots Monday across rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
The Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
You can stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.