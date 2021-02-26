Contests
Franklin man found guilty of rape, kidnapping and assault

Taranpreet Singh
Taranpreet Singh(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Franklin man has been found guilty of a September 2019 rape.

Court documents say Taranpreet Singh grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her into a vacant building while punching her in the head/ face area. He made her take her clothes off and he then raped her, the documents say.

Singh was found guilty on October 4 of rape, kidnapping, and assault but not guilty of an additional kidnapping charge.

He was also indicted in connection with April 2020 and August 2020 rapes.

Singh was found not guilty of two counts of rape and three kidnapping charges in connection with those cases.

