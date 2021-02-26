Franklin man indicted on multiple counts of rape and kidnapping

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A Franklin man has been indicted on multiple counts of rape and kidnapping.
According to the court documents, Taranpreet Singh, 29, was indicted on three counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping and one count of assault.
Singh has been indicted with rape, kidnapping, and assault on or about Sept. 4, 2019. According to arrest records, the victim told officers she was dragged and forcefully raped by Singh.
Court documents say Singh grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her into a vacant building while punching her in the head/ face area. He made her take her clothes off, and he then raped her.
Singh has also been indicted on another count of rape and kidnapping that occurred in April 2020.
According to court documents, in Aug. of 2020, Singh forced one of his victims by gunpoint into his vehicle, drove to a location, forced the victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint, made her take off her clothes, and then raped her.
Singh has been indicted one count of rape and two counts of kidnapping in connection with the Aug. 2020 attack.
The Hamilton Police Department say they believe there are more victims.
