Funeral services for fallen ODNR officer announced

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The services for a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer have been announced.
Officer Jason Lagore died earlier in the week after responding to the scene where two teens fell into a frozen lake.
Lagore suffered a medical emergency while on the dock at Rocky Fork State Park. The ODNR officer fell into the lake after suffering a medical emergency, according to officials.
Lagore was taken to the hospital but later died.
First Report | Teen, ODNR officer die at state park
The calling hours and funeral service for Lagore will at the Bible Baptist Church on Megan Drive in Wilmington. The calling hours will be March 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be the following day at 10 a.m.
ODNR says there will be limited capacity at the church for the general public due to social distancing requirements.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.