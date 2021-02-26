Judge: Boone County Schools must resume in-person learning

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - A judge has ordered Boone County Schools to resume in-person learning five days a week by March 22, attorney Chris Wiest tells FOX19 NOW.
Judge Richard Brueggemann is expected to release his written decision Friday morning. He ruled orally late Thursday.
There is a request, or motion, pending to make the case a class action one that, if applied, would make this decision the precedent for all public schools in Kentucky, Wiest says.
“The issues are the same all over,” Wiest tells FOX19 NOW. “The judge recognized there will be an appeal on the injunction and he will deal with the statewide class action issue after that is decided.”
Wiest filed the lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of Boone County parent Aaron Gillum.
The suit alleges the district is breaking the law by not allowing students to be in class full-time.
Gillum’s children are 9 and 6, and his youngest has autism.
The Boone County Superintendent’s Office has not commented on the litigation.
The district has announced in-person learning four days a week will resume next week, on Monday, March 1.
We have a request into school officials for comment on the judge’s decision and will update this story when we hear back.
