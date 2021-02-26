Loveland police officer resigns following sexual assault claim, documents say

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A Loveland police officer who was under investigation following a sexual assault claim has resigned, according to documents obtained by FOX19 NOW.
In a memo from Police Chief Dennis Sean Rahe, dated Jan. 25, the officer was informed of “a formal investigation into allegations involving you related to a claim of sexual assault” and was placed on paid administrative leave.
The officer submitted his resignation to Chief Rahe effective Feb. 26.
A statement from the City of Loveland says the officer was placed on leave as soon as allegations related to off-duty conduct were reported to the city. No further details about the allegations were provided.
The city also says it immediately hired an outside investigator and is cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Officer in the matter.
FOX19 NOW is not naming the officer as he is not facing charges at this time.
