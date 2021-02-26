Man charged with felonious assault after Middletown bar fight

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been charged with felonious assault after he allegedly severely assaulted a man Thursday night in a Middletown bar.
Police say they responded around 10 p.m. to Billy T’s bar in the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue for a bar fight.
Officers found the assault victim and he was transported to Atrium Medical Center. He was later flown by medical helicopter to another area hospital.
Police said 51-year-old Brian Ingram assaulted the victim by punching and kicking him several times.
He was located by Middletown police Thursday night, arrested and charged with felonious assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan at 513-425-7735.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.