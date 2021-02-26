Motorcyclist seriously injured in Anderson Township crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday evening in a crash in Anderson Township.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the 8200 block of Beechmont Avenue, according to Dep. Matthew McGourty, a traffic safety investigator with the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist was headed west on Beechmont when he collided with a Subaru Crosstrack pulling out of a parking lot turning left, McGourty says.
Neither occupant of the Subaru were injured.
The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, McGourty says.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
