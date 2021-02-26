Nearly $3M of fake jewelry, watches seized by CBP officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of jewelry and watches deemed to be counterfeit on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.
According to CBP, the first shipment originated from Quezon City, Philippines, and was headed to a private residence in Aurora, Illinois.
The package held 237 items of jewelry or watches labeled as Hermes, Chanel, Cartier, Gucci, Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Van Cleef, Bvlgari, and Rolex, and had the items been genuine, they would have been worth $783, 495.
CBP says the second shipment came from China and was addressed to an individual in New York.
It contained 87 counterfeit Rolex, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, and Panerai watches. Had they been real, they would’ve been worth $2,186,500.
“No one buys a luxury brand watch or piece of jewelry expecting it to fail or fall apart. As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.