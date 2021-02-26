Rain chances move in for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Partly cloudy skies to start Friday, however cloud cover will increase Friday afternoon as the first of the rain-makers comes our way.
Daytime high near 46 degrees. The rain Friday evening into Saturday morning will be scattered light showers and not much rain will fall. It looks like only a few hundredths of an inch in most of Cincinnati metro, with up to 0.20″ to the southeast in Mason, Lewis, southern Adams and Robertson Counties.
Saturday afternoon look for a slow clearing trend and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
The second rain-maker arrives before dawn Sunday and rain with this system will be more widespread and steadier. The rain is likely to continue, more on than off through the day. During Sunday evening northern counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will dry out but showers will continue in spots into Monday morning across rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
Rainfall totals with this system will range from around 0.10″ in Fayette and Union Counties to as much as 1 to 2″ in Lewis County to the southeast of the city.
Then after we start the week in the mid 40s on Monday look for a return to the 50s by the middle of the week.
