Sally the dog saved after falling into icy Tri-State lake

Sally the dog saved after falling into icy Tri-State lake
Rescue crews chop their way to Sally after she fell through the ice Thursday evening. (Source: Aurora Fire Rescue)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 25, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:00 PM

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A pup owes her life to rescue crews from Aurora Thursday after she fell into an icy lake.

Crews responded to the 11600 block of Gatch Hill Road around 6 p.m. on reports of an animal that had fallen through the ice in a lake.

Sally the dog was found paddling in water near at the center of a 15-ft. deep lake located on a hill. The lake, as Aurora Fire Rescue’s Chris Bowling describes it, was located on a hill.

It was also covered in ice, but for the small opening where Sally had fallen through.

Firefighters were able to secure a nearby paddle boat and quickly “chop their way” to Sally, according to Bowling.

“Initially Sally was confused,” Bowling said. “But [she] was able to be hoisted into the boat and returned to shore.”

Sally the dog
Sally the dog (Source: Aurora Fire Rescue)

Sally is currently with her owners and is expected to make a full recovery, Bowling says.

Aurora Fire Rescue, Aurora Emergency Rescue and Dearborn County Water Rescue were all involved in the rescue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.