Statewide mask mandate extended for 30 days by Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The statewide mask mandate is being expanded by Gov. Andy Beshear as Kentucky reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the governor announced the mask ordinance will last for at least another 30 days.
1,180 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, according to Gov. Beshear.
Both Boone and Kenton County were among the counties with the most reported new cases, the governor said. Each of the two Northern Kentucky counties reported at least 45 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
“We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it,” Gov. Beshear said.
Sadly, 30 more Kentuckians died from the virus, the governor announced.
Kentucky continues to vaccinate those ages 70 and older, first responders, and K-12 personnel.
The state now has 410 vaccination sites up and running, an increase of 119 from last week.
Northern Kentucky added two Kroger locations in Florence and one in Erlanger (sign up here), as well as a Walmart in Grant County (sign up here).
A Kroger in Walton and a Walmart in Alexandria began vaccinations this week.
The Northern Kentucky Convention Center continues to administer vaccinations Thursdays through Saturdays (sign up here). The site is operated through a partnership with Kroger.
Eligible residents can also sign up to receive a vaccine from the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
