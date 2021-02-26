Three southeast Indiana counties report zero new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Three southeast Indiana counties reported no additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Ohio, Switzerland, and Union counties reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 21 new cases (5,444 total)
- Franklin County: Three new cases (1,591 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (529 total)
- Ripley County: Eight new cases (3,264 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (752 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (669 total)
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 660,071, the ISDH reports.
The ISDH reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. No southeast Indiana county reported additional deaths.
12,065 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4%.
Hoosiers ages 60 and older are currently eligible for the vaccine.
A mobile COVID-19 vaccine site is now open in Dearborn County.
The site, located at 50 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 47025, will operate from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
You must have an appointment to get the vaccine at this site.
If you don’t meet Indiana’s vaccine eligibility guidelines or have an appointment, you will not be vaccinated.
For Indiana residents who are unable to leave their homes and are eligible for the vaccine, the state has a Homebound Hoosier program using the EMS network to administer vaccines in homes.
Residents of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties should call 812.432.6200 or 800.742.5001.
Residents of Franklin and Union counties should call 765.966.1795 or 800.589.1121.
