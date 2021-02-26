Update: Fleeing driver runs over officer’s foot, leads police on high speed chase across Ohio River

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fleeing driver ran over the foot of a northern Kentucky police officer and then led authorities on a high-speed, multi-county chase across the Ohio River early Friday before they were able to stop her, Alexandria police say.
Chelsea Knipper, 31, is under arrest on multiple charges: Third degree assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, failure to comply with police, identity fraud, forgery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving under a suspension in Ohio and driving without an operator’s license in Kentucky.
She was booked into the Clermont County Jail at 3:40 a.m. Friday and made a brief court appearance later in the morning.
Police in Alexandria say they encountered her at 11:40 p.m. Thursday when an officer conducting a routine check at the Walmart parking lot saw a suspicious vehicle with someone inside.
The officer stopped to check on the well-being of the person inside the vehicle and determined the registered owner of of it had an active felony warrant out of Kenton County.
The person inside the vehicle matched the picture of the registered owner, according to police.
They say the woman in the car gave false information to the officer but was ultimately identified as Knipper.
A second officer arrived and, as they tried to take her into custody, they say she refused to get out of the car and started it up, leading police to believe she may attempt to flee.
They tried to break the car window to get inside and unlock the door.
That’s when police say she put the car into drive and began to flee, running over the foot of one officer and cutting both officers’ arms from the broken glass.
Her vehicle fled northbound onto U.S. 27.
A chase ensued onto Interstate 471 to I-275 and across the Ohio River into Hamilton and Clermont counties.
Troopers from the Batavia and Lebanon posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were requested to respond to assist.
At that point, Knipper’s vehicle was speeding in excess of 125 miles per hour as she used all three lanes of the interstate to move through traffic, according to the highway patrol.
Authorities say they threw down stop sticks once the chase entered Hamilton County to try to deflate the tires on her car, but the pursuit continued.
Knipper’s car exited the highway onto Montgomery Road and resumed fleeing southbound before traveling through a parking lot and then northbound on Montgomery Road, troopers say.
Her car went into another parking lot, and that’s when troopers brought it to stop using a “PIT maneuver.”
A “PIT maneuver” is a pursuit tactic in which a law enforcement vehicle gets right up on the fleeing car and forces it to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
The Ohio State Patrol says it has been successfully using this tactic for years to halt fleeing suspects and to curtail the risk to other drivers on the road, pedestrians or any other bystanders.
Knipper was taken into custody and found to be under the influence, state troopers say.
She was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and then jailed.
Alexandria police say their officer whose foot was run over was treated at a hospital and released.
