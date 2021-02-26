Upper 40s today with rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds are taking over as we continue through midday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees before the rain showers move into the Tri-State region. Rain continues overnight and tapers off Saturday morning.
Go ahead with your plans. Skies will clear slowly on Saturday afternoon and we will end up with an above average day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
More widespread rain arrives before dawn on Sunday. The rain is likely to continue, more on than off through the day. During Sunday evening northern counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will dry out but showers will continue in spots into Monday morning across rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
Rainfall totals with this system will range from around 0.10″ in Fayette and Union Counties to as much as 1 to 2″ in Lewis County to the southeast of the city.
Then after we start the week in the mid 40s on Monday look for a return to the 50s by the middle of the week.
