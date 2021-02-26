WATCH LIVE: Implosion of remaining smokestack structure at former Beckjord Power Station

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday morning there will be a planned implosion of the remaining smokestack structure at the site of the former Beckjord Power Station.
The teams responsible for the implosion have been working closely with local officials, the Pierce Township fire department, New Richmond Fire and EMS, transportation officials and other local personnel to ensure all local and state guidelines are followed.
The implosion will temporarily close U.S. 52 between 10 Mile Road and Pond Run. Beckjord Road, Nelp Road, and Old US 52 at Pond Run Rd will also be closed.
The closures are expected to last no more than 30 minutes, and alternative routes will be clearly marked.
The Ohio River will also be closed to marine traffic during the implosion.
