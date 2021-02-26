Woman pleads guilty to theft after embezzling from business, court docs say

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was sentenced to 180 days in jail following a guilty plea on theft charges after police say she embezzled from her employer.
Kimberly McCullah was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury in Oct. 2020 for taking more than $150,000 from Oak Hills Carton Company, court records show.
McCullah was also ordered to pay back $12,000 to the company and will be on probation for three years when she completes her jail term.
Police say she used her office manager position to manipulate the Oak Hills Carton Company payroll system to give herself more pay and bonuses.
Oak Hills Carton Company is a locally owned packaging business that was established in 1947.
